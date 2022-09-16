Colorado police believe additional child victims in Denver, Aurora after fondling suspect arrested

DENVER (KKTV) - Police are seeking additional victims of a man accused of forcibly fondling children in Denver and Aurora multiple times this year.

Joseph Spector, pictured at the top of this article, was arrested Wednesday by the Denver Police Department after they obtained a warrant regarding a report of a child being forcibly fondled at Denver International Airport on July 29.

Aurora police identified Spector as a suspect in a similar reported incident on Sept. 6 at Lava Island, a trampoline park in Aurora.

Spector will face charges in both Denver and Arapahoe County for these incidents, and police believe there may be more potential victims due to the pattern they are seeing.

In a release on Thursday, investigators asked anyone with information about the charged incidents or anyone wishing to report another incident involving Spector to contact the agency in the area where it may have occurred.

The Denver Police Department can be contacted at 720-913-6040, and the Aurora Police Department can be contacted at 303-627-3100.

