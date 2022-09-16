Colorado man reportedly shoots at postal worker because he thought they were stealing mail

Stephen Teague
Stephen Teague(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges after authorities believe he fired shots at a postal worker in El Paso County.

The incident happened on Sept. 15 at about 4:20 p.m. in the Calhan area, east of Colorado Springs. Deputies were called to the 9900 block of Calhan Highway after reports someone was shooting a gun outside of a home. Calhan Police joined deputies in responding to the scene and learned two people had been shot at and no one was hit.

“After further investigation it was determined the homeowner of the residence believed someone was stealing his mail. At the time of the incident, one of the victims was working as a contracted employee of the United States Post Office delivering mail,” part of a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The vehicle utilized was not marked with markings to indicate the service provided.”

The suspect was identified as Stephen Teague. Teague was charged with felony menacing with a deadly weapon along with misdemeanor menacing.

According to online court records, Teague does not appear to have a criminal history in Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs along Bijou.
Suspect on the run following deadly shooting off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
Some police vehicles can still be seen at the 7-Eleven at Platte and Wahsatch on Sept. 16, 2022.
Shooting reported outside downtown Springs 7-Eleven
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
‘Prolific offender’ arrested after Colorado Springs crime spree
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs
A bear was rescued from a Colorado Springs neighborhood on 9/14/2022
Bear rescued in Colorado Springs neighborhood

Latest News

LEFT: Annette Schnee. RIGHT: Bobbi Jo Oberholtzer.
Man found guilty of killing 2 women in Colorado more than 4 decades after their bodies were found
Pine Creek wins.
Friday Night Endzone : Week 3
Great Weekend
Warming up through the weekend
Great Weekend
Great Weekend