Colorado man reportedly shoots at postal worker because he thought they were stealing mail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges after authorities believe he fired shots at a postal worker in El Paso County.

The incident happened on Sept. 15 at about 4:20 p.m. in the Calhan area, east of Colorado Springs. Deputies were called to the 9900 block of Calhan Highway after reports someone was shooting a gun outside of a home. Calhan Police joined deputies in responding to the scene and learned two people had been shot at and no one was hit.

“After further investigation it was determined the homeowner of the residence believed someone was stealing his mail. At the time of the incident, one of the victims was working as a contracted employee of the United States Post Office delivering mail,” part of a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The vehicle utilized was not marked with markings to indicate the service provided.”

The suspect was identified as Stephen Teague. Teague was charged with felony menacing with a deadly weapon along with misdemeanor menacing.

According to online court records, Teague does not appear to have a criminal history in Colorado.

