3 children die in Louisiana house fire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Louisiana, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. Friday in Gretna.

A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said an 8-year-old and a 2-year-old were rushed to the hospital where they both died from their injuries.

Family members say the 15-year-old was babysitting her two brothers. Relatives said the victims’ mother is inconsolable.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Several agencies responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
‘Prolific offender’ arrested after Colorado Springs crime spree
A bear was rescued from a Colorado Springs neighborhood on 9/14/2022
Bear rescued in Colorado Springs neighborhood
The new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway opened 9/14/2022
Major northeastern Colorado Springs intersection back open ahead of schedule along Powers
Colorado Springs police have asked for help locating Leonor Enriquez, who has been missing...
Colorado Springs police ask for help locating missing woman

Latest News

New York Mets' catcher John Stearns is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla.,...
Former All-Star catcher John Stearns dies at 71
Parents of young Black girls are taking to social media to show the positive impact a Black...
Moms nationwide share Black daughters’ reactions to ‘The Little Mermaid’ clip
A man, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, flashes a thumbs up...
Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Texas
Moms nationwide share Black daughters' reactions to seeing 'The Little Mermaid' clip
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims