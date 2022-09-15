WATCH: President Biden talks strategies to combat hate-fueled violence at United We Stand summit

By Carel Lajara
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KKTV) - On Thursday, President Joe Biden delivered the keynote address at the United We Stand Summit to discuss the effects of hate-fueled violence across the country that’s threatening public safety.

WATCH FULL ADDRESS at the top of this article.

The president also talked about the response being taken by the Biden-Harris administration and communities nationwide to combat these dangers, as well as the shared vision for the future.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

