WATCH: Colorado-based Latino Leadership Institute talks new program to help Latinos in the workforce

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, observed every year from Sept. 15th - Oct. 15th, Digital Anchor Carel Lajara is sitting with leaders in Colorado’s Latino communities to talk about the population’s influence on our state and the challenges they still face.

In today’s interview in the 11 Breaking News Center, President and CEO of the Denver-based Latino Leadership Institute Joelle Martinez discuses a new program aimed at helping Latinos secure leadership positions in the workforce. ‘Ignite’ is making its debut this September and features six, two-hour modules presented in an all-virtual format.

Also featured in today’s interview is Facilitator and Entrepreneur Crystal Rose, who talks about her experience in the program.

