WANTED: Burglary suspects caught on camera in Pueblo

Call (719) 553-2502 if you recognize either suspect.
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:54 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Police Department is sharing surveillance video in hopes the public can help them identify a couple of burglary suspects.

The video was shared publicly on Thursday and can be viewed at the top of this article. Police will only say the suspects have been involved in several burglaries.

If you have information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call (719) 553-2502.

