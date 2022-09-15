WANTED: Burglary suspects caught on camera in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Police Department is sharing surveillance video in hopes the public can help them identify a couple of burglary suspects.

The video was shared publicly on Thursday and can be viewed at the top of this article. Police will only say the suspects have been involved in several burglaries.

If you have information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call (719) 553-2502.

