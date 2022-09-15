Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of...
Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona, this season’s sixth named storm, formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening.

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands and tropical storm watches were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.

Forecasters say those in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the system’s progress.

At 11 p.m. EDT, the tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Bicknell
Suspect sought following a shelter-in-place alert for a Fountain neighborhood on Tuesday
Sunset Amphitheater
Proposed, controversial southern Colorado music venue, Sunset Amphitheater, hosting public meeting Tuesday night
Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado
Suspect vehicle on the left. Whitney Chavez on the right.
Mother of 5 shot and killed in Pueblo, no arrests made
Colorado State Patrol was investigating a crash along I-25 in Colorado Springs on 9/13/22.
I-25 crash involving a semi causes traffic issues on the north side of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Authorities are examining whether the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern...
Boston university reopens amid explosion probe
A GoFundMe page set up for the teen has raised a substanstial amount of money after her...
Teen who killed alleged rapist ordered to pay $150,000 restitution
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is a 2020 election conspiracy theorist, says the FBI served him...
Lindell accuses FBI of targeting him for his views in cellphone seizure
Hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja...
Police: 12-year-old girl believed to be with sister; Amber Alert canceled
Several residents have filed reports with police after items went missing
Apex Apartment says third party company could be involved in residents missing items after fire