Search for answers continues after a mountain biker was shot and killed in El Paso County nearly 5 years ago

Tim Watkins was shot and killed while mountain biking on Sept. 14, 2017.
Tim Watkins was shot and killed while mountain biking in 2017.(Watkins family)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for help in the death of a mountain biker who was shot in El Paso County nearly five years ago.

On Sept. 16, 2017, the Palmer Lake Police Department was notified of a missing person, Tim Watkins. His body was found in the Mount Herman area, just off the Limbaugh Trail. As of Thursday, no suspects have been named.

“We ask the community for assistance, specifically anyone with any possible information concerning the death of Mr. Watkins to come forward,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release. “Even the smallest piece of information could be extremely valuable within the context of the overall investigation and what is known at this time. This case remains an active and open investigation, and all leads will be vetted. "

11 News spoke with the daughter of Watkins on Thursday. Hear more from her on 11 News at 4, 5:30 and 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-520-7777.

