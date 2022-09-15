‘Prolific offender’ arrested after Colorado Springs crime spree

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a weeks-long crime spree in Colorado Springs, a suspect was arrested Wednesday.

Detectives identified 30-year-old Yerandy Hernandez as the suspect accused of committing multiple burglaries and car thefts. During one of the burglaries, police say Hernandez stole a gun. The car thefts were focused on higher priced vehicles, like Mercedes and BMWs.

Colorado Springs police say Hernandez, who was out on bond for motor vehicle theft, was able to avoid arrest by using the stolen vehicles after being identified.

Hernandez was apprehended Wednesday morning along N. Academy Boulevard south of Platte Avenue. Police say Hernandez tried to ram an officer’s vehicle, before they pinned his vehicle. While the vehicle was pinned, officers broke his window to take him out of the car and into custody. Police add Hernandez wasn’t seriously injured.

As of Thursday afternoon, jail records showed Hernandez was being held on a $200,000 bond.

