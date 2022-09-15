New Colorado City post office to open Monday after residents had to drive to Pueblo to pickup mail

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new post office in Colorado City is opening Monday after residents had to drive to Pueblo to pickup mail.

USPS announced Wednesday that starting on Monday, September 19, the new Contract Post Office location at 9048 South I-25 in Colorado City will open for PO Box mail pickup Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon.

According to a press release from USPS, the previous contract location was closed last month after the previous contractor decided to relinquish his contract. Residents had to drive nearly half an hour to get their mail in Pueblo.

Thursday, September 15, is the last day Colorado City residents may pick up their mail from the Pueblo Main Post Office. There will be no mail pick up for Colorado City residents on September 16 and 17, in order for USPS to transport the necessary equipment and mail to the new location in Colorado City.

Retail services will not be available at the new location until a future date, as they are currently under construction.

