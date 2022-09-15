Deadly crash involving a pedestrian under investigation north of Colorado Springs in Gleneagle

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. Last time 11 News checked in with Colorado State Patrol, they didn’t have any additional details on the person hit.

This is a developing story and KKTV 11 News will be providing updates as they become available.

