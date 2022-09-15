Covington Homes, Santorini model, featured in Colorado Springs Parade of Homes

The Santorini
The Santorini(Samantha Basirico)
By Samantha Basirico
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Parade of homes is taking place Sep. 10-25 where you can see $500,000 homes all the way up to three million.

Covington Homes, Santorini model, is part of their terrace series. The model is 3,693 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 and a half-bath, with the option of a three car garage. The price range for this model is 629,018 and it’s located in Peyton, Colorado.

For more information on Covington homes you can click here.

For more information on the Colorado Springs Parade of Homes click here.

