Colorado Springs police ask for help locating missing woman

Colorado Springs police have asked for help locating Leonor Enriquez, who has been missing since 9/11/22(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department asked for help locating Leonor Enriquez on Thursday.

Enriquez has been missing since around 8 p.m. on Sept. 11. She has not been in contact with any of her family since then. She was last seen near Sinton Road and Fillmore Street. The area is just east of I-25.

Enriquez is a 59-year-old woman with brown hair and brown eyes. A photo of her can be seen at the top of this article.

CSPD asks anyone with information to contact their department at 719-444-7000 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

