Colorado Springs police ask for help locating missing woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department asked for help locating Leonor Enriquez on Thursday.

Enriquez has been missing since around 8 p.m. on Sept. 11. She has not been in contact with any of her family since then. She was last seen near Sinton Road and Fillmore Street. The area is just east of I-25.

Enriquez is a 59-year-old woman with brown hair and brown eyes. A photo of her can be seen at the top of this article.

CSPD asks anyone with information to contact their department at 719-444-7000 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

CSPD is asking for help in locating Ms. Enriquez to verify her welfare. Anyone with information regarding Ms. Enriquez is asked to call the CSPD at 719-444-7000. pic.twitter.com/DqpcOMvcO1 — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.