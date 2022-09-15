Colorado Springs police ask for help locating missing woman
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department asked for help locating Leonor Enriquez on Thursday.
Enriquez has been missing since around 8 p.m. on Sept. 11. She has not been in contact with any of her family since then. She was last seen near Sinton Road and Fillmore Street. The area is just east of I-25.
Enriquez is a 59-year-old woman with brown hair and brown eyes. A photo of her can be seen at the top of this article.
CSPD asks anyone with information to contact their department at 719-444-7000 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
