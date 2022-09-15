Colorado Springs firefighters rescue person from rollover crash on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters extricated a person following a rollover crash during Rush Hour in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

At about 5:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to the scene close to Vickers Drive and Bell Mountain Drive. The neighborhood is east of N. Union Boulevard.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting the driver reportedly suffered a medical incident. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and no one was seriously injured in the crash.

This article will not be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a large first responder presence in a neighborhood.

