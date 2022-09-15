Colorado home searched after online school threats made

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A search warrant was executed in Boulder County after threats of violence, including one of a school shooting, were made online, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office released Thursday.

An adult living in the Town of Superior was served with the warrant after the alleged threats and racially-biased material were posted by the adult to a social media site.

Boulder County investigators found a gun, journals and digital evidence at the home, which will be looked at by a forensics team for more information. The search was executed at a residence along Eldorado Circle on the southeast side of Superior.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says no arrests have been made yet.

