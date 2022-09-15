Child and grandmother severely injured in Colorado dog attack

GOLDEN, Colo. (KKTV) - A 12 year old and his 89-year-old grandmother were severely injured in a dog attack in Golden on Wednesday.

Golden police arrived around 3:35 p.m. to find two pit bulls attacking the woman. The child had gone to the neighbor’s house to get help and contact emergency services.

Officers put themselves between the dogs and the woman, police are reporting the dogs would circle officers each time they approached. The City of Golden Police Department says officers “utilized tasers and less lethal shotguns to attempt to create distance between the victim and dogs,” but these efforts were not effective.

More officers arrived and were able to hold off the dogs, and the woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The child was also taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Children’s Hospital.

In a briefing Thursday, a sergeant with the City of Golden Police Department said the woman is still in critical condition and the child is stable.

The dogs were taken to a veterinary hospital, where one had to be euthanized due to the injuries it received. The other dog is currently being held at Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden.

Golden police say the dogs had no previous complaints and that there was no reason to believe the dogs were not licensed and vaccinated, as required by the city.

