Biden to deliver keynote at United We Stand summit

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a summit designed to “counter the...
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.”(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:02 PM MDT
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the United We Stand Summit on Thursday at the White House.

According to the White House, the summit is designed to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.”

The White House said it is spotlighting “a whole-of-society response” to address hate-fueled violence, uniting efforts of the federal government, civic, faith, philanthropic and business leaders.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the summit earlier in the day, saying in part, “I strongly believe no one should ever be made to fight alone, not on this. We must stand together. Students, parents, educators, faith leaders, business leaders and law enforcement officials, and we must clearly say that a harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us.”

