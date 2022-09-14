WATCH: Colorado State Patrol talks biggest DUI enforcement period of the year

By Carel Lajara
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with multiple agencies across Colorado to conduct the biggest DUI enforcement period of the year. It’s also the longest enforcement period starting Sept. 15th and lasting through Oct. 24th.

Digital Anchor Carel Lajara spoke with Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler in the 11 Breaking News Center on the importance of conducting DUI enforcement during specific time frames, what drivers can expect and how you can stay safe on the roads.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW at the top of this article.

