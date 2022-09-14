Snow and ice preparations begin in Colorado Springs

You may see plows out for test drives this week
You might see plows out this week, but don't worry: They're just practicing.
By Melissa Henry
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:41 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It may feel like summer still, but Colorado Springs snow plow drivers are getting ready for winter.

The city Public Works Department started it’s annual snow and ice training for plow drivers Wednesday. Day one of the training was a cone course for drivers to navigate through and classroom work. Day two is doing test drives on the roads, so you may see plows out Thursday.

The driver force continues to be short staffed. There are 150 plow driver positions. In 2021, the city started winter down 17 drivers. Now, it’s short 12.

“Instead of completing an operation in two or three days, it may take four days. Unfortunately, a lot of our schools routes are on those secondary routes,  so we try to get to those as quickly as possible,” said Public Works Director Corey Farkas. “We’re a little better off now than we were at this time last year,” he says.

Inflation is having an impact, too. Street Operations Manager Clint Brown says, cost for snow clearing materials is about 15%-20% higher this year compared to last.

“We have tried to be responsible with the taxpayer’s money and we made a large purchase of snow materials throughout the summertime,” Brown explained, saying those materials are cheaper in the summer months.  “Now, we are close to capacity in all of our snow materials.”

City leaders say, every year, they get a lot of calls from citizens wondering when their street will be cleared. There is something city leaders want folks to know: Plows do not clear roads in areas that have received less than six inches of snow.

