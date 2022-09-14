Shelter in place order lifted after suspect hid in eastern Colorado Springs backyard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter in place order was lifted in eastern Colorado Springs after a suspect reportedly hid in a backyard.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was in the area of Circle and Galley just before midnight Wednesday when they found a stolen car. Officers attempted to make contact with the two people of the car, when the driver fled on foot.

Officers issued a shelter in place order stating “there is police activity related to a wanted person search in the area of Galley Rd & Holmes Dr. You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors.” The order was lifted around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

CSPD was able to locate the man attempting to hide in a backyard. He was arrested without incident. Both occupants, identified by police as Michael Almeida and Rikki Cawili, were taken into custody on unrelated warrants in addition to charges associated with this call for service.

