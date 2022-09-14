Pueblo police recover ‘truckloads’ of stolen property tied to storage unit burglaries

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing charges in connection with several storage unit burglaries in Pueblo.

Pueblo Police are reporting they tried to make contact with a Safe Streets fugitive, 40-year-old Raymond Smith, on Monday in the 100 block of Lake Avenue. The area is between Berkley Avenue and Stone Avenue a few blocks north of W. Northern Avenue. Police say Smith tried to run away, but was quickly caught.

Police believe Smith and 38-year-old Noah Wimber were involved in several storage unit burglaries.

“Police recovered several truckloads of stolen property. Police were able to contact several victims from the storage units and are in the process of getting all the stolen items returned to the rightful owners,” Pueblo Police wrote in a news release.

Smith is facing new charges of second-degree burglary on top of contempt of court and fugitive of justice. Wimber is facing charges of second-degree burglary and complicity.

