Public invited to memorial service for fallen Colorado officer

Officer Dillon Vakoff
Officer Dillon Vakoff(Arvada PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:19 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to a memorial service for fallen Colorado Officer Dillon Vakoff.

Vakoff was shot and killed early in the morning on Sept. 11 when responding to a call to check the welfare of two kids in Arvada.

The service will be held at Flatirons Community Church, 355 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette, at 10 in the morning on Sept. 16. KKTV 11 News is reaching out to the church to see if we can livestream the service on our website and Facebook page. The public can also watch it by clicking here.

The public can park at RTD Lafayette Park & Ride, 1080 South Public Rd or at The District, 400 W. South Boulder Rd. The public is not allowed to park in the church parking lot.

Monetary donations to Officer Vakoff’s family can be made through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation by clicking here.

Officer Vakoff had been with the Police Department since 2019. Prior to joining Arvada PD, Dillon was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force where he served for six years. He was an Arvada resident and a 2012 graduate of Ralston Valley High School. Vakoff was just 27-years-old.

Click here for more on the suspect and the incident.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Bicknell
Suspect sought following a shelter-in-place alert for a Fountain neighborhood on Tuesday
Sunset Amphitheater
Proposed, controversial southern Colorado music venue, Sunset Amphitheater, hosting public meeting Tuesday night
Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado
Suspect vehicle on the left. Whitney Chavez on the right.
Mother of 5 shot and killed in Pueblo, no arrests made
Colorado State Patrol was investigating a crash along I-25 in Colorado Springs on 9/13/22.
I-25 crash involving a semi causes traffic issues on the north side of Colorado Springs

Latest News

CSPD looking for assistance in cold case of John Martinez
Colorado Springs police continue to search for answers after man attacked at a park 11 years ago
The new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway opened 9/14/2022
New ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ now open in Colorado Springs along Powers
Raymond Smith and Noah Wimber.
Pueblo police recover ‘truckloads’ of stolen property tied to storage unit burglaries
74-year-old Charles Gordon
Missing, endangered man located in Colorado Springs