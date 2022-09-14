Public invited to memorial service for fallen Colorado officer

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to a memorial service for fallen Colorado Officer Dillon Vakoff.

Vakoff was shot and killed early in the morning on Sept. 11 when responding to a call to check the welfare of two kids in Arvada.

The service will be held at Flatirons Community Church, 355 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette, at 10 in the morning on Sept. 16. KKTV 11 News is reaching out to the church to see if we can livestream the service on our website and Facebook page. The public can also watch it by clicking here.

The public can park at RTD Lafayette Park & Ride, 1080 South Public Rd or at The District, 400 W. South Boulder Rd. The public is not allowed to park in the church parking lot.

Monetary donations to Officer Vakoff’s family can be made through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation by clicking here.

Officer Vakoff had been with the Police Department since 2019. Prior to joining Arvada PD, Dillon was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force where he served for six years. He was an Arvada resident and a 2012 graduate of Ralston Valley High School. Vakoff was just 27-years-old.

Click here for more on the suspect and the incident.

