Missing, endangered man located in Colorado Springs
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Update 10:15 a.m. - Police say Mr. Gordon was safely located.
Original Article:
Police are searching for a missing and endangered man in Colorado Springs.
CSPD tweeted Wednesday morning that 74-year-old Charles Gordon was last seen Tuesday, September 13th at 8:11 pm in the 2700 block of Vickers Drive in Colorado Springs. Police originally released his last name as “Garden” but later updated it to Gordon.
He is described as a white male, 6′0″, 170 pounds, white hair, goatee, blue eyes, wears glasses and was wearing a black jacket.
If you see Charles, call 719-444-7000.
