Missing, endangered man located in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Update 10:15 a.m. - Police say Mr. Gordon was safely located.

Original Article:

Police are searching for a missing and endangered man in Colorado Springs.

CSPD tweeted Wednesday morning that 74-year-old Charles Gordon was last seen Tuesday, September 13th at 8:11 pm in the 2700 block of Vickers Drive in Colorado Springs. Police originally released his last name as “Garden” but later updated it to Gordon.

He is described as a white male, 6′0″, 170 pounds, white hair, goatee, blue eyes, wears glasses and was wearing a black jacket.

If you see Charles, call 719-444-7000.

Endangered Missing Person: Charles Garden 74, White, male, 6'0", 170 lbs, white hair, goatee, blue eyes, and wears glasses, wearing a black jacket. Last seen 9/13/2022 at 8:11 pm in the 2700 block of Vickers Drive, Colorado Springs. If you see Charles call 719-444-7000. pic.twitter.com/NGWFaVNMU1 — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 14, 2022

