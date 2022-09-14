Missing, endangered man located in Colorado Springs

74-year-old Charles Gordon
74-year-old Charles Gordon(CSPD twitter)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Update 10:15 a.m. - Police say Mr. Gordon was safely located.

Original Article:

Police are searching for a missing and endangered man in Colorado Springs.

CSPD tweeted Wednesday morning that 74-year-old Charles Gordon was last seen Tuesday, September 13th at 8:11 pm in the 2700 block of Vickers Drive in Colorado Springs. Police originally released his last name as “Garden” but later updated it to Gordon.

He is described as a white male, 6′0″, 170 pounds, white hair, goatee, blue eyes, wears glasses and was wearing a black jacket.

If you see Charles, call 719-444-7000.

