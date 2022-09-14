New ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ now open in Colorado Springs along Powers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new Diverging Diamond Interchange opened Wednesday at Powers Boulevard (Highway 21) and Research Parkway on the east side of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that the interchange will allow continuous movement through the intersection and increase traffic flow by getting rid of left turns against oncoming traffic. CDOT also provided a video on how to navigate the new interchange. You can watch this video at the top of this article.

“Crews will reinstate through access on Research Parkway under the new Colorado Highway 21 bridge and remove the current hook ramps north and south of the interchange,” a news release from CDOT reads.

Paving on Powers Boulevard will continue on portions of the roadway, with nighttime single lane closures lasting through the coming weeks.

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Community Celebration will be held to celebrate the interchange opening on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at West Creek Park.

