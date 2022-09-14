Juvenile reportedly brought a BB gun to a volleyball match at a Colorado school

MANZANOLA, Colo. (KKTV) - It isn’t clear if it was intentional, but a juvenile girl reportedly brought a BB gun to a volleyball match at a Colorado School.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Manzanola. The juvenile was contacted by deputies and taken off school grounds.

“She has also been permanently trespassed from the school grounds and the investigation continues,” part of a post by the sheriff’s office reads. “Due to her age, we are unable to release her identity. There is no continuing threat to the school or community.”

According to the Student Handbook for Manzanola School District 3J, a BB gun is considered a “Dangerous Weapon.”

The following are listed as weapons in the handbook:

● A firearm, whether loaded or unloaded, or a firearm facsimile.

● Any pellet, “BB” gun or other device, whether operational or not, designed to propel projectiles by spring action or by compressed air.

● A fixed blade knife with a blade that measures longer than three inches in length, or a spring loaded knife, or pocket knife with a blade longer than three and one-half inches.

● Any object, device, instrument, material or substance, whether animate or inanimate, used to or intended to be used to inflict death or serious bodily injury including, but not limited to; slingshot, bludgeon, brass knuckles or artificial knuckles of any kind.

It isn’t clear if the juvenile is a student, the sheriff’s office is not publicly identifying her because of her age. Details on possible discipline were not immediately available.

11 News was made aware of this incident because of coverage first reported by SECO NEWS.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.