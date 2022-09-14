Ex-aide who alleged sexual harassment sues Andrew Cuomo

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, on July 26, 2021. A New York judge sided with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in his dispute with a now-defunct state ethics commission that ordered him to give up $5 million he was paid to write a book about his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:44 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has sued him, saying he tried to groom her for a sexual relationship at the start of the pandemic and then later smeared her reputation publicly.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday by Charlotte Bennett also named three former aides of Cuomo as defendants.

The lawsuit sought unspecified damages.

It said Bennett was a health policy adviser in the Democratic governor’s administration when a barrage of inappropriate sexual comments by the governor left her experiencing near-debilitating anxiety, symptoms of depression and a neurological disorder.

A lawyer for Cuomo said in a statement that they’ll respond to the lawsuit in court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Bicknell
Suspect sought following a shelter-in-place alert for a Fountain neighborhood on Tuesday
Sunset Amphitheater
Proposed, controversial southern Colorado music venue, Sunset Amphitheater, hosting public meeting Tuesday night
Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado
Suspect vehicle on the left. Whitney Chavez on the right.
Mother of 5 shot and killed in Pueblo, no arrests made
Colorado State Patrol was investigating a crash along I-25 in Colorado Springs on 9/13/22.
I-25 crash involving a semi causes traffic issues on the north side of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty
The new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway opened 9/14/2022
New ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ now open in Colorado Springs along Powers
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city after Russian retreat
Raymond Smith and Noah Wimber.
Pueblo police recover ‘truckloads’ of stolen property tied to storage unit burglaries