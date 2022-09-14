Colorado Springs police continue to search for answers after man attacked at a park 11 years ago

CSPD looking for assistance in cold case of John Martinez
CSPD looking for assistance in cold case of John Martinez(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:44 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking the public for information in the cold case death of John Martinez on the 11th anniversary of the attack.

Martinez was beaten while sleeping at a playground at Dorchester Park on the night of Sept. 13, 2011 and succumbed to his injuries eight days later.

Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) spoke with park regulars and people who knew the victim and gathered forensic evidence at the scene, but the case remains open.

“[Martinez] reported he had been sleeping on playground equipment there when he was awakened and beaten about the face by two men he did not know. Victim survived the [initial] assault and did not seek medical treatment until the next day, however he died as a result of his injuries eight (8) days later,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s Cold Case page on Martinez reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Police shared this post on Wednesday.

CSPD Cold Case: John Martinez On September 14, 2011, CSPD officers received a call about an assault that occurred the...

Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Bicknell
Suspect sought following a shelter-in-place alert for a Fountain neighborhood on Tuesday
Sunset Amphitheater
Proposed, controversial southern Colorado music venue, Sunset Amphitheater, hosting public meeting Tuesday night
Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado
Suspect vehicle on the left. Whitney Chavez on the right.
Mother of 5 shot and killed in Pueblo, no arrests made
Colorado State Patrol was investigating a crash along I-25 in Colorado Springs on 9/13/22.
I-25 crash involving a semi causes traffic issues on the north side of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Officer Dillon Vakoff
Public invited to memorial service for fallen Colorado officer
The new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway opened 9/14/2022
New ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ now open in Colorado Springs along Powers
Raymond Smith and Noah Wimber.
Pueblo police recover ‘truckloads’ of stolen property tied to storage unit burglaries
74-year-old Charles Gordon
Missing, endangered man located in Colorado Springs