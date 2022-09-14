Colorado Springs police continue to search for answers after man attacked at a park 11 years ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking the public for information in the cold case death of John Martinez on the 11th anniversary of the attack.

Martinez was beaten while sleeping at a playground at Dorchester Park on the night of Sept. 13, 2011 and succumbed to his injuries eight days later.

Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) spoke with park regulars and people who knew the victim and gathered forensic evidence at the scene, but the case remains open.

“[Martinez] reported he had been sleeping on playground equipment there when he was awakened and beaten about the face by two men he did not know. Victim survived the [initial] assault and did not seek medical treatment until the next day, however he died as a result of his injuries eight (8) days later,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s Cold Case page on Martinez reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.

