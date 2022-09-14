The best way to put a crying baby to sleep, according to scientists

Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.
Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.(Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is the best way to get a baby to stop crying, according to science.

Hold the baby and walk around for five minutes. Then sit with the baby for five to eight minutes. Finally, put the baby in the crib.

According to a new study in the journal, Current Biology, that is the best way to get a baby to stop crying and sleep.

Researchers compared infant reactions to four scenarios to come up with the formula.

They say skipping the sitting part makes it harder for babies to sleep, and by extension, their parents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Bicknell
Suspect sought following a shelter-in-place alert for a Fountain neighborhood on Tuesday
Sunset Amphitheater
Proposed, controversial southern Colorado music venue, Sunset Amphitheater, hosting public meeting Tuesday night
Suspect vehicle on the left. Whitney Chavez on the right.
Mother of 5 shot and killed in Pueblo, no arrests made
Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado
Colorado State Patrol was investigating a crash along I-25 in Colorado Springs on 9/13/22.
I-25 crash involving a semi causes traffic issues on the north side of Colorado Springs

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes after she was reportedly taken from...
Amber Alert issued for girl reportedly taken outside school in Missouri
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
Businesses, White House plan for possible rail strike Friday
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
Rail strike threatens to unleash national consequences
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium on Wednesday. The city had recently been...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits recently retaken, devastated city