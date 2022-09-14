Bear rescued in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rescued a 350-pound bear in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Wednesday.

The bear was living near a elementary school, a six-lane road and two busy intersections. In the Tweet, CPW did not share the exact location.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region, officers tranquilized and moved the bear from the neighborhood to prevent the risk to drivers on the road and to remove the bear from a “poor habitat.”

CPW officers released the bear into the mountains to allow it to prepare for hibernation in “prime bear habitat.”

For more on being “Bear Aware” from CPW, click here.

The following video of the bear was released by CPW’s Southeast Region on Twitter:

The bear, about 6 years old, was in poor habitat and posed a risk to motorists if it tried to cross the busy road. CPW officers released it in prime bear habitat in the mountains where it will find natural forage and prepare for hibernation. https://t.co/lcA7hWcUr7 2/2 pic.twitter.com/O3dJjl1toP — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 14, 2022

