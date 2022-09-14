Bear rescued in Colorado Springs neighborhood

A bear was rescued from a Colorado Springs neighborhood on 9/14/2022
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:33 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rescued a 350-pound bear in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Wednesday.

The bear was living near a elementary school, a six-lane road and two busy intersections. In the Tweet, CPW did not share the exact location.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region, officers tranquilized and moved the bear from the neighborhood to prevent the risk to drivers on the road and to remove the bear from a “poor habitat.”

CPW officers released the bear into the mountains to allow it to prepare for hibernation in “prime bear habitat.”

For more on being “Bear Aware” from CPW, click here.

The following video of the bear was released by CPW’s Southeast Region on Twitter:

