WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake

A huge alligator was caught in Lake Marion in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. (Photo credit: Cordray's Processing & Taxidermy)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season.

Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625-pound gator caught in Lake Marion.

Nick Gibert and his crew made the catch.

Alligator hunting season runs from Sept. 10 until Oct. 8, according to WHNS. Hunters are issued permits by lottery and can harvest only one alligator per season in their designated area.

For more about alligator hunting in South Carolina, visit the Department of Natural Resources website.

Lake Marion located about 70 miles north of Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado
Officer Dillon Vakoff
Fallen Arvada officer was former Air Force serving in his hometown police department
The car went over the bridge and rolled down a hill into the creek.
1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs
From left: Marya Garcia, Molly Garcia, Emilio Garcia.
Mom and children reported missing out of Pueblo were found and are safe
Semi truck crash on I-25/North Academy 9/11/2022
All I-25 lanes back open after semi crash

Latest News

Sex assault hotline
New nonprofit helps sexual assault victims in Colorado Springs
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Justice Dept. OK with 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter
FILE - Jazz pianist and composer Ramsey Lewis is seen at his home in Chicago, April 5, 2011.
Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis dies at 87
A study found 17% of students talked to their parents about the dangers of fentanyl.
Coroner report shows more fentanyl deaths in El Paso County, but slower increase so far this year