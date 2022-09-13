Shelter-in-place alert for a Fountain neighborhood on Tuesday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a Fountain neighborhood on Tuesday.

The following message was sent by Fountain Police just before 2:45 p.m.:

“Please avoid the area of Fountain Mesa/Autumn Place due to police activity in the area. A shelter-in-place was sent out to residents in the area. Please stay inside your home.*No further information will be released at this time*”

The neighborhood is north of Metcalfe Park. Click here for a map and more information.

