Shelter-in-place alert for a Fountain neighborhood on Tuesday

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:46 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a Fountain neighborhood on Tuesday.

The following message was sent by Fountain Police just before 2:45 p.m.:

“Please avoid the area of Fountain Mesa/Autumn Place due to police activity in the area. A shelter-in-place was sent out to residents in the area. Please stay inside your home.*No further information will be released at this time*”

The neighborhood is north of Metcalfe Park. Click here for a map and more information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado
A dog was located/rescued by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office 9/11/22.
Dog found months after a car crash in Colorado during drone training by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Dillon Vakoff pictured in the middle. Suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza picture in the...
Suspect publicly identified after Colorado officer killed while responding to check the welfare of 2 kids
Semi truck crash on I-25/North Academy 9/11/2022
All I-25 lanes back open after semi crash
Sunset Amphitheater
Proposed, controversial southern Colorado music venue, Sunset Amphitheater, hosting public meeting Tuesday night

Latest News

Spot showers & storms arrive tomorrow
Showers and storms possible Wednesday
Domestic abuse graphic.
New nonprofit helps sexual assault victims in Colorado Springs
UPS distribution center warehouse fire 9/13/2022
Fire under investigation at Douglas County UPS facility Tuesday
Sunset Amphitheater
Proposed, controversial southern Colorado music venue, Sunset Amphitheater, hosting public meeting Tuesday night