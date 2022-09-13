Proposed, controversial southern Colorado music venue, Sunset Amphitheater, accepting public comment Tuesday night

Sunset Amphitheater
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 13, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A proposed, controversial southern Colorado music venue is accepting public comment Tuesday night.

Entertainment group Notes Live announced back in April the plans for Sunset Amphitheater, an open-air venue that could hold 8,000 people, with 50+ concerts a year near the same property as Boot Barn Hall. The project still reportedly needs city-approval.

The proposed project has received some backlash from the nearby community about the parking situation and access to the venue. Notes Live rescheduled the public meeting from August 17 to Tuesday, September 13 to “complete the parking and access management plan... enabling more details to be provided for public review,” said a spokesperson in a press release.

Notes Live has identified Colorado Springs as a “entertainment desert,” which are areas with growing populations but that lack a high-quality music and entertainment venue. The venue has plans to open sometime in 2023 near I-25 and North Gate Boulevard on the north side of the city.

In a press release, Notes Live said, “access to the venue and the use of offsite parking have been consistent points of community feedback, which has been valuable to achieving our goal of presenting the best project possible.”

The public meeting is Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs 80921.

