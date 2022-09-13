I-25 crash involving a semi causes traffic issues on the north side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a semi along northbound I-25 on Tuesday caused traffic delays just before Rush Hour.

Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News they received the call at about 3 p.m. near the Briargate exit. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash involved a semi and a Hyundai. The Hyundai also collided with a guardrail.

The driver of the Hyundai, an 80-year-old man from Monument, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Last time 11 News checked in with Colorado State Patrol, there was no indication his injuries were life threatening. The driver of the semi is expected to be okay. At least one lane was closed on the northbound side of I-25 as of 4 p.m.

#I25 southbound: Left lane closed due to a crash between Exit 151 - Briargate Parkway and Exit 150 - North Academy Boulevard. https://t.co/iSzhozP1ye — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 13, 2022

