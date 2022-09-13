Fire under investigation at Douglas County UPS distribution center warehouse Tuesday
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:46 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire at a Colorado UPS distribution center warehouse is under investigation.
The South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted about a fire inside a UPS distribution center warehouse James E. Casey Ave. near Dove Valley around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews announced the fire was under control around 4 a.m.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews did not release the extent of the damages.
