Fire under investigation at Douglas County UPS distribution center warehouse Tuesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire at a Colorado UPS distribution center warehouse is under investigation.

The South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted about a fire inside a UPS distribution center warehouse James E. Casey Ave. near Dove Valley around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews announced the fire was under control around 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews did not release the extent of the damages.

SMFR is on scene of a fire inside the UPS distribution center warehouse on James E. Casey Ave. in Douglas County. Firefighters have water on the fire and are searching the building, no injuries reported. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/HO98QXbMjP — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 13, 2022

