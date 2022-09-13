Fire under investigation at Douglas County UPS distribution center warehouse Tuesday

UPS distribution center warehouse fire 9/13/2022
UPS distribution center warehouse fire 9/13/2022(South Metro Fire Rescue twitter)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:46 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire at a Colorado UPS distribution center warehouse is under investigation.

The South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted about a fire inside a UPS distribution center warehouse James E. Casey Ave. near Dove Valley around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews announced the fire was under control around 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews did not release the extent of the damages.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado
A dog was located/rescued by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office 9/11/22.
Dog found months after a car crash in Colorado during drone training by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Dillon Vakoff pictured in the middle. Suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza picture in the...
Suspect publicly identified after Colorado officer killed while responding to check the welfare of 2 kids
Semi truck crash on I-25/North Academy 9/11/2022
All I-25 lanes back open after semi crash
Illegal fireworks started a brush fire in Douglas County on July 4, investigators said.
Evacuation order lifted following a wildland fire in Teller County on Monday

Latest News

Spot showers & storms arrive tomorrow
Clouds build today, storms possible Wednesday
Sunset Amphitheater
Proposed, controversial southern Colorado music venue, Sunset Amphitheater, accepting public comment Tuesday night
Suspect vehicle on the left. Whitney Chavez on the right.
Mother of 5 shot and killed in Pueblo, no arrests made
Sex assault hotline
New nonprofit helps sexual assault victims in Colorado Springs