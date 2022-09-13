FDA to consider over-the-counter birth control pill

FDA advisers are set to discuss a potential over-the-counter birth control pill at a November...
FDA advisers are set to discuss a potential over-the-counter birth control pill at a November meeting.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration is set to consider the first-ever birth control pill that would be sold without a prescription in the U.S.

On Tuesday, a joint advisory meeting was officially scheduled for November.

Officials will review an application for over-the-counter approval of the contraceptive Opill, a non-estrogen pill taken orally once a day to prevent pregnancy.

Opill is currently available with a prescription.

HRA Pharma submitted the application weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A company official said approval will “help even more women and people access contraception without facing unnecessary barriers.”

Though the review is scheduled for Nov. 18, it’s unclear when a vote might take place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado
A dog was located/rescued by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office 9/11/22.
Dog found months after a car crash in Colorado during drone training by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Dillon Vakoff pictured in the middle. Suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza picture in the...
Suspect publicly identified after Colorado officer killed while responding to check the welfare of 2 kids
Semi truck crash on I-25/North Academy 9/11/2022
All I-25 lanes back open after semi crash
Illegal fireworks started a brush fire in Douglas County on July 4, investigators said.
Evacuation order lifted following a wildland fire in Teller County on Monday

Latest News

Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lands in London
Police say a Wisconsin man killed his wife then killed himself by walking in front of a...
Man kills wife before walking in front of semi-truck, police say
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden plans to deliver remarks on Tuesday...
Biden set to mark Inflation Reduction Act at White House event
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
Suns owner Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10M after probe