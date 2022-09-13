Family finds AirTag tracking device in new car, vehicle stolen days later

A family in Oregon is warning others to be vigilant after their new vehicle was stolen with the help of an AirTag tracking device. (Source: KPTV)
By Jeffrey Lindblom and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLTON, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A family in Oregon is warning others to be vigilant after their new vehicle was stolen with the help of an AirTag tracking device.

Casey Livingston said he bought a used BMW from a local dealership for his son’s 16th birthday.

Livingston and his wife were on their way home with the vehicle when they realized something was amiss. They received alerts on their iPhones that an unknown AirTag tracking device was traveling with them.

After searching for the AirTag, they found it buried and hidden in the BMW’s center console.

Finding the device gave the Livingstons a bad feeling, so that night, they blocked the vehicle in their driveway with hopes that thieves wouldn’t be able to steal it.

That night, nothing happened. But Wednesday morning around 2 a.m., someone stole the vehicle.

Livingston said when they bought the car, they were only given one set of keys.

“From the video we have from our neighbors, we were able to see they pulled up, unlocked the car, got in it, and just drove away,” Livingston said.

That wasn’t the last they saw of the car. A couple of days later, the BMW was involved in a hit-and-run in Vancouver, where it rear-ended another vehicle at an intersection.

“It wasn’t drivable, so they just fled the scene. It’s totaled. There’s no way that it can be fixed,” Livingston said.

The dealership where Livingston got the car said they bought the BMW at an auction, and they do thorough checks of all their vehicles. However, the person who did the inspection didn’t have an iPhone, so they didn’t receive a notification about the AirTag inside the console.

The dealership said they are cooperating with police in their investigation.

Livingston said he had insurance on the vehicle, so he is optimistic he won’t be out too much money.

He is now warning others that if you find an AirTag in your vehicle, listen to your gut and get in touch with police.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado
A dog was located/rescued by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office 9/11/22.
Dog found months after a car crash in Colorado during drone training by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Dillon Vakoff pictured in the middle. Suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza picture in the...
Suspect publicly identified after Colorado officer killed while responding to check the welfare of 2 kids
Semi truck crash on I-25/North Academy 9/11/2022
All I-25 lanes back open after semi crash
Illegal fireworks started a brush fire in Douglas County on July 4, investigators said.
Evacuation order lifted following a wildland fire in Teller County on Monday

Latest News

Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower cites security flaws before Congress
Alex Jones did not attend the opening of the trial Tuesday. He said on his show Monday that he...
Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims
The drugs have a street value of $2.3 million, according to border patrol agents.
Busted: Agents seize 250+ pounds of meth being smuggled into US
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Queen’s coffin leaves Edinburgh cathedral for London return
FILE -- Swiss-French director Jean-Luc Godard during the award ceremony of the 'Grand Prix...
Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91