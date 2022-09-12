Voice of the Consumer: Scams lurk for student loan forgiveness recipients

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I’m sure you have heard about the student loan forgiveness plan — and so have the scammers.

I’ve already heard from coworkers and friends who are getting scam calls related to the new program that was recently announced by President Joe Biden.

First, the most important thing you should know is that you do not need to pay money to receive the loan forgiveness. Also, no one can you help you jump the line to get the money faster. You may want to share this information with your children, grandchildren, friends and loved ones.

