Third death reported in northern Sangre de Cristo mountain range this season

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - A third death was reported in the northern Sangre de Cristo mountain range this season.

Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue posted on social media Sunday, that on Wednesday crews were notified of a hiker that had fallen on the descent down from Blanca Peak. The SOS activation took place just past the Alamosa County line, in Huerfano County.

AVSAR says they began inserting team members by Flight for Life, heavy with technical gear, adjacent to one of the Blue Lakes. With the help of the reporting party, the fallen hiker was spotted by the FFL crew. After multiple passes of the helicopter, there was no movement or signs of life.

After a difficult rescue mission that spanned over several hours involving rappelling and a helicopter, the fallen hiker and crews were out of the field Thursday evening. The fallen hiker has not yet been identified.

“AVSAR would like to extend their most sincere condolences to everyone who loved and knew the fallen hiker. We cannot thank the reporting parties enough who stayed on scene for several hours after the accident, triggered their SOS immediately, and assisted the helicopter in locating the subject,” said AVSAR on social media.

