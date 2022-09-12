Suspect publicly identified after Colorado officer killed while responding to check the welfare of 2 kids

Officer Dillon Vakoff pictured in the middle. Suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza picture in the...
Officer Dillon Vakoff pictured in the middle. Suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza picture in the upper right.(Arvada PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are sharing more details with the public on what led up to the death of a police officer in Colorado.

Sunday morning just before 2, Arvada police officers were called to check the well-being of two kids in the 6700 block of W. 51st Avenue. The neighborhood is between Wadsworth and Sheridan. When officers arrived at the scene, police are reporting they encountered a “large family disturbance.”

“The officers arrived to a chaotic scene with multiple people in the street. When the officers tried to separate several belligerent and uncooperative individuals the suspect began to fire and shot a female victim. An exchange of gunfire then occurred between officers and the suspect. The suspect fired, striking an Arvada Police Officer, killing him,” part of a news release from Arvada Police reads.

The officer killed was identified as as 27-year-old Dillon Vakoff. Click here for more on Vakoff’s service for the Arvada Police Department and his time serving in the Air Force. The female victim is expected to survive.

The suspect, Sonny Thomas Almanza, was taken into custody Sunday evening after he was treated for minor injuries and charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, child abuse and a crime of violence.

“This is a tragic loss to this community, to this department, but most significantly to his family and loved ones. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” police wrote of Officer Vakoff.

Donations honoring Officer Vakoff can be made through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado
Officer Dillon Vakoff
Fallen Arvada officer was former Air Force serving in his hometown police department
The car went over the bridge and rolled down a hill into the creek.
1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs
From left: Marya Garcia, Molly Garcia, Emilio Garcia.
Mom and children reported missing out of Pueblo were found and are safe
Firefighters are putting out the car fire near Landmark Lane and Chelton Road. This is by...
Car fire near Highway 24 closes off neighborhood

Latest News

Warm & hazy days ahead
Warm & Hazy
11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the Consumer: Scams lurk for student loan forgiveness recipients
Illegal fireworks started a brush fire in Douglas County on July 4, investigators said.
Evacuation order lifted following a wildland fire in Teller County on Monday
9/12/22
WATCH: Avoid student loan forgiveness scams in Colorado