New nonprofit helps sexual assault victims

Help, Hear, Heal will provide the first six therapy appointments for free. Survivors can attend in-person or through Telehealth. Each session is between 50 to 60 minutes to talk about what happened to the victim and to figure out what the next steps to healing are.
Sex assault hotline
Sex assault hotline(MGN)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SECURITY WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - A new nonprofit launched today to help victims of sexual assault in Southern Colorado.

Help, Hear, Heal will provide therapy services for free to survivors.

Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Jules Woodson tells 11 News someone is a victim of sexual assault every 68 minutes. The group tells 11 News one in four women are victims and one in six are men.

Once you make the call for help, the group will set up your first therapy appointment. The first six are free and can be done in person or through Telehealth. Each session is about 50 to 60 minutes. These are used to talk about what happened to the victim and to figure out what the next steps to healing are. The group provides appointments at all times of the day, including evenings, weekends and holidays.

If the six appointments aren’t enough, they can schedule more.

“It really helps to be that initial contact point when a survivor realizes they need to talk to somebody,” said Woodson. “We hope to be that first point of contact. For some people, that might be enough and for others, they might be able to start their healing journey and come up with a long-term plan with a trauma therapist.”

These services are available for anyone in Southern Colorado, just a phone call away. The number is (855) 493-0184.

For more information, you can head to their website by clicking here.

