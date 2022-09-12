John Lennon’s killer denied parole for 12th time

FILE - The board’s decision to deny parole for Mark David Chapman with “a hold of 18 months”...
FILE - The board’s decision to deny parole for Mark David Chapman with “a hold of 18 months” was announced Monday.(NY Department of Corrections)
By HNN Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, has been denied release.

The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said an interview with the Board of Parole was held Aug. 31.

The board’s decision to deny parole with “a hold of 18 months” was announced Monday.

Chapman’s next appearance date is scheduled for February 2024.

Over 40 years ago, Chapman was convicted of killing the famed Beatles member as he walked inside of his luxury New York apartment on Dec. 8, 1980.

Chapman was an out-of-work security guard with a history of mental illness.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison and has been denied parole 12 times.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado
Officer Dillon Vakoff
Fallen Arvada officer was former Air Force serving in his hometown police department
The car went over the bridge and rolled down a hill into the creek.
1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs
From left: Marya Garcia, Molly Garcia, Emilio Garcia.
Mom and children reported missing out of Pueblo were found and are safe
Firefighters are putting out the car fire near Landmark Lane and Chelton Road. This is by...
Car fire near Highway 24 closes off neighborhood

Latest News

Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it...
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs
Officer Dillon Vakoff pictured in the middle. Suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza picture in the...
Suspect publicly identified after Colorado officer killed while responding to check the welfare of 2 kids
Warm & hazy days ahead
Warm & Hazy
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash