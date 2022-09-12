HelloFresh meal kits may have contained ground beef contaminated with E. coli

Ground beef shipped in HelloFresh meal kits in July may have been contaminated with E. coli.
Ground beef shipped in HelloFresh meal kits in July may have been contaminated with E. coli.(Department of Agriculture)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - HelloFresh meal kits shipped in July may have contained ground beef contaminated with E. coli, according to an alert issued by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Officials say that consumers who still have the beef in their freezers should throw it away.

The USDA believes the beef is linked to illnesses, but did not specify how many potential cases there are.

The potentially contaminated ground beef was shipped to consumers in meal kits from July 2 to July 21. It came in a 10-ounce package with the label “EST.46841″ next to the USDA mark of inspection. The sides of the packages contained one of two codes: EST#46841 L1 22 155 or EST#46841 L5 22 155.

The full kits are not being recalled because they are no longer sold.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado
Officer Dillon Vakoff
Fallen Arvada officer was former Air Force serving in his hometown police department
The car went over the bridge and rolled down a hill into the creek.
1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs
From left: Marya Garcia, Molly Garcia, Emilio Garcia.
Mom and children reported missing out of Pueblo were found and are safe
Firefighters are putting out the car fire near Landmark Lane and Chelton Road. This is by...
Car fire near Highway 24 closes off neighborhood

Latest News

New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children...
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
A dog was located/rescued by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office 9/11/22.
Dog found months after a car crash in Colorado during drone training by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
Illegal fireworks started a brush fire in Douglas County on July 4, investigators said.
Evacuation order lifted following a wildland fire in Teller County on Monday
This image provided by Blue Origin shows a capsule containing science experiments after a...
Bezos rocket fails during liftoff, only experiments aboard