GALLERY: Biggest Broncos fans, submit your own photos/video for a chance to see them on TV!

Andrew O. tattoo that took artist Jared Archuleta from Pueblo's Spellbound Tattoos three days...
Andrew O. tattoo that took artist Jared Archuleta from Pueblo's Spellbound Tattoos three days (10 hours each day) to complete.(Andrew O.)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News wants to show off Broncos Country!

If you’re a huge fan of the Denver Broncos, and you’ve got the photos or story to prove it, submit them in the gallery below for a chance to see them on TV.

We’ve already had submissions showing off Bronco-themed weddings, decked out cars and tattoos that took days to create!

If you’re just a Broncos fan who loves seeing others who bleed blue and orange, feel free to scroll through the gallery:

