Evacuation order lifted following a wildland fire in Teller County on Monday

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire prompted evacuations in an area of Teller County on Monday.

At about 12:15 p.m. the Teller County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the following for an area about 10 miles south of Florissant:

“EVACUATION ORDER for Irwin Drive due to a wildland fire near Irwin. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. For more info, monitor local media. The closest major intersection is Irwin Drive and Merrywood Ln All residences that live on Irwin Drive and Marrywood L”

The order was lifted at about 12:45 p.m.

Details on the size or cause of the fire were not immediately available.

