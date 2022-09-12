Dog found months after a car crash in Colorado during drone training by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is back with its family thanks to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office!

According to a social media post by the law enforcement agency, a Golden Retriever named Farah went missing a few months ago following a car crash. On Sunday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Team was taking part in a training mission utilizing a drong. While using an infrared camera on the drone, Farah was spotted!

“A short time later, Farah was reunited with her family,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “She is safely on her way home, and the UAS team was able to practice some very valuable search and rescue techniques with our drone!”

11 News is aware of a GoFundMe page for Farah’s family and we are working to verify it. Once verified, we will add the link to this article.

Today the FCSO UAS team took part in a training mission with a humanitarian twist. Farah the Golden Retrever was lost... Posted by Fremont County Sheriff's Office - Colorado on Sunday, September 11, 2022

