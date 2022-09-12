All I-25 lanes back open after semi crash

Semi truck crash on I-25/North Academy 9/11/2022
Semi truck crash on I-25/North Academy 9/11/2022(KKTV/Natalie Devereaux)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:41 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All lanes of I-25 are back open after a semi crash.

11 News crews responded to the southbound lanes of I-25 at North Academy Sunday night around 11 p.m. to a crash involving two cars and a semi truck that flipped on its side. Police have not released if anyone was injured, but did say no one was killed.

Some of the lanes were shutdown as crews cleaned up the scene, but have all since reopened Monday morning. We will update this article as we learn more details about the crash.

