Access to west terminal at DIA back open Monday morning after rollover crash
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:10 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Access to the west terminal at the Denver International Airport was temporarily closed Monday morning due to a rollover crash, but has since reopened.
DIA posted on their social media around 4:45 a.m. Monday that all traffic was diverted to the east terminal. “Delays are expected so give yourself extra time to get to the airport,” said airport officials.
The crash was cleared and access to the west terminal was reopened around 5:15 a.m.
