Pueblo police searching for missing mother, children

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police is asking the public for help finding a mother and two small children.

“Family is very concerned for Marya and the children,” police said in a social media post Sunday morning.

Police say 33-year-old Marya Garcia, 4-year-old Umalia “Molly” Garcia and 2-year-old Aemiliaus “Emilio” García were last seen in the area of Spruce Street and Illinois Avenue on the far south side of the city. The police department has not provided any other information, including when the family was last seen.

Anyone with knowledge on the mother and children’s whereabouts is urged to call the police department right away at 719-553-2538.

