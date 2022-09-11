Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado has started to see the leaves change colors this month, with many areas in northern Colorado hitting peak colors this upcoming week. September into October is the average time that the high elevations in the state begin to see these changes.

When can I see the best fall colors?

Below is a map for when areas throughout Colorado are expected to see peak colors ⬇️⬇️

(Color Peaks: Climatological Averages, National Park Service Data)

Several factors are coming into play this year for a more vibrant leaf color potential. Heavy summer monsoon moisture over the mountains kept the deciduous tree population healthy this year. The forecast for a dry and mild September should make leaf transition fairly smooth and uniform. Colors are expected to change starting in the north and moving south over the next several weeks.

This upcoming weekend will be great between RMNP and the I-70 corridor. If you’re waiting for the changes here in Southern Colorado, those changes should begin to show up in the next few weekends.

