Firefighters across the nation climb the Manitou Incline in honor of 9/11 victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters from all across the nation are currently climbing the Manitou Incline in honor of the 343 firefighters that lost their lives during 9/11. This is the 7th year firefighters have made their way to Manitou Springs for this climb.

Organizer RJ Gerry tells 11 News they will slowly but surely climb the 2,700 steps of the incline this morning. Their motto is never leave a firefighter behind. Gerry says the climb should take them about two hours, even with the 60 pounds of gear on.

Gerry tells 11 News this event started back in 2015 with three firefighters and now, there are at least 100 climbing the incline right now. Family and friends of these climbers are also here in support. Organizers tell me the love and support of one another is how they are getting through this day.

“It’s nice to have that bond,” said Gerry. “It allows you to connect. It lets people know they have somebody who shares the same feelings that they do. It’s an honor at the end of the day. It’s an honor and privilege. If it wasn’t for these other firefighters that are here with me, then I don’t think I would be able to push through it. They provide motivation.”

Just a reminder; the Manitou Incline will be closed to the public while the firefighters are climbing it.

#HappeningNow: Firefighters from all across the nation are climbing the Manitou Incline in honor of the 343 firefighters that lost their lives on 9/11. The organizer says it should take them about two hours with the 60 pound gear they are carrying. pic.twitter.com/0NZrn6VtXx — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) September 11, 2022

